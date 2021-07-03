TN BJP MLAs meet Modi

Chennai: BJP MLAs from Tamilnadu today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sources said that it was a courtesy call. The MLAs were accompanied by BJP State president L Murugan. Following the meeting Murugan said that Modi advised them about water conservation.

“We spoke to the PM about vaccination, interlinking of rivers and tourism development. BJP will always support Tamilnadu,” he added.

Prior to the meeting, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, “This meeting will help us assure the people of Tamilnadu that the PM’s support is always there for our State.”

For the first time in two decades, four BJP candidates emerged victorious in the recently concluded Tamilnadu Assembly elections.

M R Gandhi (Nagercoil), Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli), C Saraswathi (Modakurichi), and Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South) are the four out of 20 candidates from the BJP who emerged victorious.

It may be noted that BJP MLAs from Puducherry met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He assured them that the Narendra Modi government is committed to the development of the Union Territory.

The BJP is a part of the new Puducherry government which assumed charge after the recent Assembly elections.

“Today, met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. The central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji is committed towards realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry,” Shah tweeted with a picture of him with the legislators.