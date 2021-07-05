Cases foisted on AIADMK cadre: EPS

Chennai: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has charged the DMK government with foisting cases against party workers over their social media posts.

In a statement, he said the police had been registering cases against a few persons in the AIADMK’s IT wing though they had only questioned the performance of the government and the Ministers in their posts.

According to the former Chief Minister, more than 120 of AIADMK workers were being threatened by the police that cases would be registered against them if they did not remove their posts on social media on the government.

Palaniswami added: “The DMK government should focus on public welfare and not on foisting false cases.”