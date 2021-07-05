Covid-19: India records 39,796 new cases and 723 deaths

New Delhi: With 39,796 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,05,85,229 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities.

The active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 97.11 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

The Ministry said that 15,22,504 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covd in the country to 41,97,77,457.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for 53 consecutive days, it said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 2,97,00,430.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered has reached 35.28 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September.

It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed 2 crore cases on 4 May and 3 crore on 23 June.