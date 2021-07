Actress Nayanthara, who has Annaatthe, Netrikann and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is said to be playing the lead in a movie to be directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan. Actress Nayanthara, who has Annaatthe, Netrikann and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is said to be playing the lead in a movie to be directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan.

The latter shot to fame helming Vadivelu for a comical film Eli.

Sources close to Nayanthara, says, ‘She is also in talks for Lucifer remake and Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan. Hence, we will have to wait before she decides on her future projects.’