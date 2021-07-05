Hongbang University ties up with Aieraa

Chennai: With direct flights from Ho Chi Minh to Chennai, Hongbang International University (HIU), Vietnam, has partnered with Chennai based Aieraa Overseas Studies as its India partner for seeking medical aspirants from India.

This is the first time that a Vietnam Educational Institute has tied with an Indian organisation for students in India, said a statement.

“The cost of medical education in Vietnam is much lower and affordable for the Indian student. Vietnam is also one of the most economically and politically stable countries in Asia and one among the best surviving countries even during the Covid-19 outbreak,” it added.