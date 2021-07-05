I am 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu: Gujarat man

Chennai: A former Gujarat government employee, Rameshchandra Fefar, has claimed to be the ‘Kalki’ avatar or the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu and has demanded that his gratuity be released immediately or else he will bring a severe drought on the world using his ‘divine powers’, reports news agency PTI.

Fefar was earlier granted premature retirement from government service due to his absence from office following his claims.

In his letter dated 1 July addressed to Secretary, Water Resources Department, Fefar stated that ‘demons sitting in the government are harassing him by withholding his ‘Rs 16 lakh gratuity and another Rs 16 lakh as the salary of one year’.

Fefar said for the harassment, he will bring severe drought on the earth because he is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to reports, Rameshchandra Fefar was posted as the superintendent engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency of the state’s Water Resources Department, which looks after the resettlement and rehabilitation of families affected by the Narmada dam project, at its Vadodara office.

He was served a show-cause notice in 2018 for attending the office for only 16 days in eight months.