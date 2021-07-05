I want to do varied roles, says young Sakthi

From a popular Tik Tok artiste to a entertaining participant in Cook With Comali, Shakthi has seen a huge rise now. He will be venturing to films. He will be shooting for a film very soon and talks are on for a few more. From a popular Tik Tok artiste to a entertaining participant in Cook With Comali, Shakthi has seen a huge rise now. He will be venturing to films. He will be shooting for a film very soon and talks are on for a few more.

A happy Sakthi, says, ‘I am happy and thrilled about venturing to films. I will continue to give my best and entertain people’.

A great admirer of Sivakarthikeyan, he says, ‘He worked hard and came up in life. He starts in small screen too. Hence I consider him as my role model. I was all thrilled when he appreciated me during a show of Cook With Comali where he appeared as guest’.

Asked about his film, Sakthi says, ‘I play a pivotal role. The story revolves around my character. I have enough scope to prove my acting skills’.

I love to anchor and continue to act. And my greatest desire is to be part of Gautham Menon’s film, he adds.

I want to do quality films. To attain success, one has to work hard and wait for the benefits to come our way, he winds up.