Rahul starts survey asking why govt not ready for JPC probe into Rafale deal

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has put out an online survey asking why the Narendra Modi government was not ready for JPC probe into the Rafale deal,

Among the choices given by Rahul to the question were guilt conscience, saving friends, JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat and all the above.

“Why is the Modi government not ready for a JPC probe? — guilt conscience, saving the friends, JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat and all of these are right,” posted.

Rahul has been alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal for long now and had made this as a major poll plank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which the Congress lost badly.

But after French investigative website, Mediapart, reported that a judge has been appointed to lead a judicial probe into suspected ‘corruption and favouritism’ in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal and would cover the tenure of a former French president, the issue has politically revived.