Stalin’s Sunday surprise: CM rides bicycle on ECR

Chennai: ECR Road turned into a spectator view on Sunday when Chief Minister M K Stalin rode off his bicycle along with a group of riders showcasing his sporting spirit.

Clad in a red and black jacket, joggers and sports shoes, Stalin, 68, was wearing a helmet, gloves and riding glasses while on his e-bicycle.

Though cycling is not new to Stalin, it was on Sunday that he was doing the old thing as the new Chief Minister of the State.

Morning walkers at the East Coast Road started selfing themselves with Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister had pit-stops while on his cycling route — sometimes to check on elderly citizens and sometimes obliging requests from passersby for a selfie or two.