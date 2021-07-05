Vaccine shortage back in Chennai

Chennai: After a few days, shortage of Covid-19 vaccines is back to haunt Chennaiites. Sources said the Greater Chennai Corporation has stopped vaccination process today due to lack of jabs.

Officials said fresh stock of vaccines would reach the city soon, following which vaccination work would resume.

Addressing reporters in Chennai recently, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the Union government would give 71 lakh doses to the state in different phases throughout the month.

“They were only supposed to send 42 lakh doses in June but they sent 50 lakh, due to Tamilnadu’s better performance in vaccination,” the Health Minister said.