Why Mehreen Pirzada called off her engagement?

Taking to Instagram stories, Mehreen wrote, Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members, or friends (sic).

Stating that she would make no further comment about her engagement, Mehreen said that she will concentrate on her work. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this, and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances (sic), she wrote.