Chennai Air Customs seize crystals, hydro cannabis

Chennai: Officials of the Air Customs in Chennai seized meth crystals and hydro cannabis worth Rs 2.3 lakh at the Foreign Post Office.

One of the parcels which came from Borculo, Netherlands contained 15 grams of crystal meth, while the other package from Oregon, United States contained 100 grams of ‘Hydro cannabis’.

An official statement said, ‘The first parcel was from Borculo, Netherlands, and was addressed to a Chennai-based person. On inspection, the parcel was found to contain an opaque silver cover that had a plastic pouch with crystal powder. The powder tested positive for Methamphetamine and a total of 15 grams valued at Rs. 1.5 lakhs were recovered.’

It added: ‘Addressed to a person in Salem, Tamilnadu, the second parcel arrived from Oregon in the US and was declared to contain academic documents. A black envelope with a white cover containing semi-dried leaves was found. Inspection revealed that its ‘weedy’ smell was similar to that of high-quality Cannabis or ‘Hydro Cannabis’. A total of 100 grams of foreign-origin cannabis valued at Rs 80,000 was recovered.’

The narcotics valued at Rs 2.30 lakh approximately were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.