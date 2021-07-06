Devil-The British Secret Agent‘s title and first look is out

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram for his 21st film under popular producer Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures joins hands with director Naveen Medaram.

The film’s pre-look poster was released recently.The film is titled intriguingly as Devil which denotes the ferocity of the protagonist. And it comes with the tagline- The British Secret Agent.

Wore blazer and Panchekattu, Kalyan Ram looks intense and manly with handlebar moustache, beard and long hair in the first look poster. He

Set in Madras presidency of British India in 1945, Devil is the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery. This mystery is deeper than he could fathom and this leads him into a web of love, deceit and betrayal. His success and failure, both have serious repercussions and this mystery has the potential to change the course of history.

Srikanth Vissa, the writer of Pushpa, has provided story for Devil.

Devansh Nama is presenting the film.Devil will be made as a Pan India project on lavish budget with high technical standards in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.