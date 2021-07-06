Goondas Act against ‘PUBG’ Madhan

Chennai: Tamilandu police has invoked Goondas Act against YouTuber ‘PUBG’ Madhan who was recently arrested.

The action has been initiated by Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal after Madhan’s bail plea was twice denied by the Court.

The gamer was arrested on charges of using obscene language in his gaming videos that were uploaded in YouTube.

The police alleged that they have received over 100 complaints from different localities and had registered cases under five different sections of IPC, Information Technology Act and Women Representation Act.

It may be noted that Madhan’s wife Kruthika was granted bail recently.