In major rejig, eight states get new Governors

New Delhi: Eight states, including Karnataka and Haryana among others got new Governors today as President Ram Nath Kovind made several appointments and changes in a major rejig.

Amid buzz of Cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is now the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Gehlot (73), Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, is a prominent Dalit leader. He served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government. Besides, he also served the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.