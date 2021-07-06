Kareena Kapoor on a mission

#MakeInIndia skincare and wellness brand, WOW Life Science has named Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face for its Organic Apple Cider Vinegar.

Says Kareena, ‘I have always been passionate about wellness and for that I prefer the basic natural ingredients. I am quite impressed with WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar drink. Today it is the best addition to my fitness regime.

I feel rejuvenated and more productive. The drink, being made from apples grown in the Himalayan region, helps to deliver holistic goodness to our body. I am glad to be associated with WOW as they are one of the few brands who are consistently bringing the best of nature to us and that is the need of the hour.’