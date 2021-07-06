National Doctors Day celebrated in Chennai

Chennai: National Doctors Day is celebrated on 1 July every year, in honour of the birth and death anniversary of iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

In a bid to recognise the noble and righteous service of doctors during the pandemic Covid-19, Dr Mehta’s Hospitals celebrated National Doctors day by organising various activities for the medical fraternity.

Radio jockey Bharath visited the hospital and felicitated doctors with certificate of appreciation to all the heroes who had worked tirelessly ever since the pandemic.

‘This is an ideal day for all of us to pay tribute to the doctors and appreciate their dedication that they continued to work in saving human lives’, said Dr N Kannan, group medical director, Dr Mehta’s Hospitals.