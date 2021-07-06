PM cancels crucial meeting with Ministers

Chennai: Amid buzz of Cabinet expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with top Ministers and BJP president JP Nadda, which was scheduled for 5 pm today, has been cancelled, reports said, quoting sources. The meeting will be held soon, sources said.

A discussion on performance of Ministers and proposals on future schemes was believed to be the agenda of the meeting.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and others were expected to attend the meeting.

At least 18 new ministers are expected to be inducted in the Union Cabinet.

The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 53 Ministers. This means 28 Ministers can be added.