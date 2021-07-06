Pressure mounts on Centre over JPC probe into Rafale deal

New Delhi: The opposition kept up the attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal, with Congress and CPI(M) joining forces to demand a JPC probe into the purchase of fighter jets claiming that the French judicial probe initiated into the deal ‘reconfirms’ apprehensions of corruption in the purchase.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has also said thaat Centre should take cognisance of the alleged ‘corruption’ in the deal.

Former Defence Minister A K Antony said the intriguing silence of the Narendra Modi government on the French public prosecution service ordering a probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal points to a concerted effort to bury the scam.

In a statement, he said the Modi government doesn’t have any option but to order a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

‘The simple question is why has the government chosen to remain ‘mum’? Why have the prime minister and the defence minister not come forward to react to the shocking and sensational development of a corruption probe in the Rafale deal by the Public Prosecution Services of France? Can the Modi government escape accountability for corruption allegations by its intriguing silence? Is it not the responsibility of the government to come forward and accept the truth,’ Antony stated.