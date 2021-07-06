Ram Charan, Shankar meet in Chennai, RC15 to go on floors soon

Actor Ram Charan film producer Dil Raju on Sunday met director S Shankar in Chennai to discuss their upcoming film tentatively titled RC15.

Though an official confirmation is awaited, the industry buzz is that the makers are planning to launch the film in August.

Ram Charan on Monday shared a picture of himself, Shankar and Dil Raju on Twitter. ‘Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50,’ he captioned the photo.

The meeting comes after the Madras High Court on July 2 rejected a plea by Lyca Productions to restrain S Shankar from taking up any other movie before completing Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.