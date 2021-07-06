Stalin, Rahul condole Stan Swamy’s death

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has condoled the death of tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Father Stanislaus Lourduswami (better known as Fr Stan Swamy).

‘I was shocked to learn of the demise of Stan Swamy, a tribal rights and human rights activist. Deep condolences. The tragedy that befell him, who fought for the downtrodden, should not happen to anyone,’ Stalin tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed condolences over the passing away of Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that Swamy ‘deserved justice and humaneness’.

Demanding action against those ‘responsible’ for the death of Swamy, the CPI(M) Tamilnadu State committee announced that it would hold State-wide demonstrations on July 8, opposing ‘injustice’ and seeking action.

Appropriate action should be taken against those who were ‘responsible for Swamy’s death through acts like foisting a false case and treating him inhumanely,’ the Marxist party said.

The human rights activist was a native of Tiruchirappalli in Tamilnadu who tirelessly worked for the rights of tribal people in Jharkhand, the CPI(M) said.