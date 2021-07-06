Stop Karnataka from constructing dam: Duraimurugan tells Centre

Chennai: Tamilnadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan today said that water should be released from Cauvery as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, Duraimurugan said, “Karnataka’s plan to construct dam at Mekedatu should be stopped.”

It may be noted that Chief Minister M K Stalin had written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stating that the construction of a major reservoir in the Cauvery should be stopped.

Yediyurappa responded contending that the Mekedatu dam will not hamper the flow of Cauvery water.