L Murugan becomes Union Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu BJP president L Murugan was today inducted into the Union Cabinet, in a big reshuffle made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 12 Ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resigned from the Cabinet earlier today, paving the way for new members.

Murugan was born on 29 May 1977 in Paramathi of Namakkal district. A post graduate in law from Madras University, Murugan carries over 15 years of career as a lawyer.

He was appointed the State chief of BJP in Tamilnadu on 11 March 2020. Prior to this he has also served as the Vice President of the National Commission for the Underprivileged.