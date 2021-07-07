Modi’s Cabinet set for big reshuffle, new Ministers likely to be inducted

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle, the first in his second term, will be announced at 6 pm.

At least 14 new Ministers are likely to join the government and at least three ministers of State are expected to be promoted.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, and Meenakshi Lekhi are set to join the government. They were among 17 people who visited Modi’s residence ahead of the revamp.

The BJP headquarters was abuzz with names of those who have been summoned to the capital, an indication that they could be inducted into the new Council.

While there can be 81 members in the Council of Ministers (15 per cent of the Lok Sabha strength), after Gehlot’s exit, the current strength stands at 52.

With almost two dozen places open, the changes are likely to go beyond a Cabinet reshuffle and signal a major expansion of the Council of Ministers.

More allies will join the government in this round – RCP Singh (Janata Dal United), Pashupati Paras (Lok Janshakti Party) and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), to name some.

Sources said the expansion will try to accommodate representatives from as many states as possible as well as sub-regions in large states such as Purvanchal and Bundelkhand in UP, and the Konkan and western regions in Maharashtra.

The reshuffle will also aim to strike a social balance, with sources saying special emphasis will be on OBC and Dalit communities.