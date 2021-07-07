Rangarajan Kumaramangalam’s wife murdered at Delhi home

New Delhi: Kitty Kumaramangalam, wife of late former Union Minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered in a robbery attempt at her residence in South West Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Tuesday night. The accused has been arrested, police said.

We have detained a suspect and we are looking for two others, police said. The suspect has been identified as Raju, a resident of Bhanwar Singh Camp near Vasant Vihar.

According to police, Raju, the locality’s washerman, came to the victim’s house around 9 pm.

As soon as the maid opened the door, he overpowered her and dragged her to a room.

Meanwhile, two others entered the house and overpowered Kitty Kumaramangalam.

When she raised an alarm, they suffocated her using a pillow. Sensing trouble, the trio then fled the spot.

Kitty Kumaramangalam had served as a lawyer at the Supreme Court. Her husband P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, who died in 2000, held Parliamentary Affairs and Power portfolios during his career.