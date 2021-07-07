Sanchitha Shetty in a music video

After the success of independent music video songs like Enjoy Enjami and Kutty Pattasu, comes one more. After the success of independent music video songs like Enjoy Enjami and Kutty Pattasu, comes one more.

It stars Sanchitha Shetty in the lead and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Raju Murugan. It will released in Sony Music.

Raju Murugan’s assistant Sanjay shares screen with Sanchitha. The song is penned by Yugabharathy and is set to music by AR Rahman’s student Narendra.

It is directed by Raju Murugan’s Cuckoo team. Sandy Master has choreographed the song.

Pradeep Kumar and Nithyasree have sung it. Says Sanjay, ‘The song will be emotional and speaks about relationships. Even if there is a difference between lovers or married couple, they will reunite after listening to this song’.