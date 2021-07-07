Virus scare in England cricket squad to play Pak

London: England was forced to select a completely new squad on Tuesday for the one-day international series against Pakistan after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected three players and four staff members. London: England was forced to select a completely new squad on Tuesday for the one-day international series against Pakistan after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected three players and four staff members.

The initially selected squad went into isolation following the results of tests taken on Monday, a day after the team’s last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol. The names of those who tested positive have not been disclosed. The remainder of the group were identified as close contacts.

The three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan, starting on Thursday with the first one-day in Cardiff, will go ahead at the same venues.

England’s revised, hastily assembled ODI squad includes nine new caps and will be captained for the first time by Ben Stokes and coached by Chris Silverwood.

The initial squad will be back in time to play the T20 series, which starts on July 16.