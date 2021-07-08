Aishwarya Rajesh wraps up Vishnu Vishal’s Mohandas

Aishwarya Rajesh has completed the shooting of her upcoming film, Mohandas, directed by Murali Karthick.

The team resumed the film’s shoot recently in Chennai after the lockdown restrictions were eased. On her last day on set, Vishnu Vishal, who is also the film’s producer, organised a cake-cutting session along with the team inside the vanity van.

Her co-star and producer of Mohandas, Vishnu Vishal, took to Instagram to share some photos from the on-set celebrations. The Ratsasan actor wrote, ‘@aishwaryarajessh completed her portions in #Mohandas yesterday. trust me, this role is gonna be another feather on her cap (sic).’