Chiranjeevi begins shoot for Acharya

Chiranjeevi is back on the sets of Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The film was slated for a theatrical release on May 13 but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film indefinitely.

According to sources, only a small portion is pending for filming. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya features Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in extended cameos.

Touted to be an action drama, Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan plays a naxalite Siddha, opposite Pooja Hegde, who portrays his love interest Neelambari.

Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lankesh, Sangeetha Krish and Tanikella Bharani will be seen in pivotal roles.