Dream Warrior Pictures bags TN rights of KGF Chapter 2

Reports say that the makers are planning to release the film on September 9. Directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Hombale Films, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon are playing pivotal characters in the film.

The first part was a big hit in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and tasted moderate success in Tamil and Malayalam.

Vishal Film Factory had bought the rights of the first part and for the sequel, it is Dream Warrior Pictures.