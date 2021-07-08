Kaasethan Kadavulada to be remade starring Mirchi Shiva

Filmmaker R Kannan who recently completed the shoot of the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen will commence the shooting of his next film on July 15.



The upcoming project will be a modern-day remake of the 1972 classic Kasethan Kadavulada that had Muthuraman, Manorama, Sreekanth and Thenga Srinivasan in important roles.

The remake will have Mirchi Shiva reprising Muthuraman’s role while Yogi Babu and Urvashi reprise Thenga Srinivasan and Manorama’s roles respectively. ‘Kasethan Kadavulada is an evergreen classic and and will be a tailor-made treat for the audience.

The actors who are cast in the film will do total justice to the story with their power-packed performance,’ says Kannan. The movie is being produced by Kannan through his production house.