Murugan takes charge as Union Minister of State, Stalin sends wishes

Chennai: A day after he took oath as Union Minister of State, L Murugan today formally assumed charge as the MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.

Murugan, who is also the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said he would work as a bridge between the Tamilnadu and Central governments.

“I will take steps to protect the interests of fishermen and to increase marine wealth,” he said.

Earlier, he said he would work for the growth of Tamilnadu. “I don’t view this as a post. For me, my appointment as Union Minister of State is an opportunity to serve the nation. I will strive hard for the growth of Tamilnadu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin contacted Murugan over phone and conveyed his best wishes on the State BJP president’s new role.

Murugan’s good work as State BJP president is said to be the reason behind the ‘reward’. Murugan was the architect of some of the big-ticket entries into the BJP after he took over the reins of the State BJP in March last year.

Murugan gave an aggressive face to the state BJP by training guns on the DMK. He took Lord Muruga’s vel into his hands to launch several State-wide campaigns like Vetrivel Yatra and Vel Pooja.

Murugan kept the party focused on the goal of sending its members to the Assembly, though he lost by a slender margin in Dharapuram.

Murugan will have to be elected to the Rajya Sabha within six months to remain in the Ministry.