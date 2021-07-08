No need to close Sterlite now: TN Health Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that there is no need to close the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi now as there is still demand for oxygen in the State. Subramanian had made the above statement at a time when people have opposed the extension of operation period of Sterlite.

The Sterlite copper smelter plant was given approval by the then AIADMK government on 26 April after an all-party meeting to produce medical oxygen at its facility for a period of four months at the facility in Tuticorin.

The unit was sealed by the State government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators who were part of a protest against the company over environmental concerns were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite stir in the southern district.