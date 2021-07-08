Theatre owners meet Stalin

Chennai: Members of Tamil Cinema Theatre Owners Association called on Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed reopening of cinema halls.

Post second wave of Covid, lockdown was imposed and theatres were shut. With things slowly coming to normalcy, various lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, however theatres remain shut.

Amidst such a scenario, theatre owners today called on Chief Minister. They held discussion about reopening theatres. Sources say that how and when they can be reopened and safety protocols be followed were discussed and the government would soon allow cinema halls to resume operations.