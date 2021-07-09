Mekedatu: Stalin calls for all-party meet

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for an all-party meet to discuss further course of action in the Mekedatu issue.

An official press release said that the meeting is scheduled to be held on 12 July at 10 am at the Secretariat.

The release added that the Chief Minister has invited representatives from all the parties to attend the meeting.

The statement also said that Stalin had already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained Tamilnadu’s stand in the issue.

“Stalin also refused to pay heed to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s request of not to oppose the project. In a letter to Yediyurappa, Stalin mentioned that constructing a dam at Mekedatu is against the verdict of the Supreme Court and will also affect the welfare of the farmers in Tamilnadu,” the release stated.

It also said that Water Resources Minister Dhurai Murugan met Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to take appropriate action in the issue.

It may be noted that Yediyurappa on Tuesday asserted that the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery will be implemented at all costs and that the people in the state should have no doubt about it.

Tamilnadu, which fears the multi-crore Mekedatu dam project, proposed by Karnataka across the river Cauvery near the inter-State border, would affect the river’s flow, had lodged a complaint with the Union government against Karnataka.

Tamilnadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan had said the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had promised him that the Centre would not give nod to Karnataka’s Mekedatu project without asking Tamilnadu.

Duraimurugan, who met Shekhawat in New Delhi on Tuesday along with a delegation of State officials, said the Union Minister had also promised to set up a tribunal to resolve Tamilnadu’s Pennaiyar interstate river water dispute with Karnataka which has built a dam across Markandeya river, a tributary of Pennaiyar.