Navarasa in Netflix from 6 Aug

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra’s anthology Navarasa is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 6.

The teaser was unveiled today by Netflix. Visualized and directed by Bharat Bala, AR Rahman has composed the music for the teaser.

The nine expressions of the ensemble of actors including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Prasanna, Aditi Balan, Parvathy, Siddharth, and Yogi Babu were captured in the teaser to convey that the anthology is all about nine emotions.

The nine episodes are directed by Gautham Menon, Vasanth, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Rathindran Prasad, Arvind Swamy, Karthick Naren, and Sarjun KM.

Sources say that Netflix has bought this anthology for nearly Rs 15 cr. Nearly 12,000 FEFSI workers were benefitted through the profits generated.

All the workers were given Rs 1,500 each month during the pandemic.