Rahman on a role

Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Sheenlac.

Says Rahman, ‘I am glad to represent Sheenlac, a brand that has transformed itself and grown multifold over many decades. Sheenlac, with its commitment to quality and innovation, is emerging as a leader in India and abroad. I look forward to this creative partnership.’

Sudhir Peter, managing director, Sheenlac Paints Limited, said, ‘With immense pride and pleasure, we announce our association with A R Rahman. He is a natural fit for our brand, which is committed to innovation, transformation, and tech adoption.’