TN forms panel to probe irregularities in 3 varsities

Chennai: A committee has been formed by the Tamilnadu government to enquire about the alleged irregularities that took place in Periyar University, Madurai Kamarajar University and Annamalai University.

A government order said that the inquiry committee will file its report within three months.

The order added that the State government has received complaints that there were irregularities in giving promotions to professors in these universities.

The committee headed by Higher Education Department Deputy Secretary Sangeetha will also consist of University Joint Secretary M Ilango Dass.

There were allegations of irregularities in giving promotion to faculty members of Madurai Kamaraj University and Annamalai University. Faculty members said Madurai Kamaraj University had not taken any action on the Justice G M Akbar Ali committee’s report which recommended the university to review the promotions of 40 faculty members. Likewise, faculty members alleged irregularities in appointments and civil work at Periyar University in the last 10 years.