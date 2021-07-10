IPS officer charged with sedition, conspiracy

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh police have filed a sedition case against an IPS who was suspended in connection with a disproportionate assets case. GP Singh is accused of being part of a conspiracy against the government.

He was suspended earlier this week following raids at his premises by the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), officials said.

According to police, the documents recovered during the raids revealed that Singh was allegedly involved in promoting enmity and hatching a conspiracy against the established government and public representatives.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Yadav said, Singh was booked under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc).