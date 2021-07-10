Lockdown extended in TN for one more week

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today announced the extension of lockdown till 19 July with a few more relaxations.

A statement from Chief Minister M K Stalin said transportation will be resumed between Tamilnadu and Pudhucherry.

Restaurants, tea shops, bakeries and road side shops will be allowed till 9 pm with 50 per cent occupancy.

Apart from this exams conducted by Union and State governments can be conducted by following the coronavirus protocol.

“Transportation between States will not be resumed. International air-travel except the ones allowed by the Union Home Ministry, theaters, bars, swimming pools, religious and political gatherings, schools, colleges and zoos will continue to be prohibited,” the statement said.

The total and complete lockdown which began on 10 May, is being extended by every week since then with enhanced relaxations.

It may be noted that last week e-pass/e-registration was revoked for inter-district travel.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases are decreasing in the State. Tamilnadu registered 3,039 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, and the total number of infections has touched 25,13,098.

The capital city of Chennai registered 180 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,34,557.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu registered 156 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 44 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 93 positive cases.