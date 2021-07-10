Nayanthara on signing spree

After recently signing two films with Dream Warrior Pictures to be directed by Yuvraj offame and a debutant filmmaker Vignesh, now Abhisekh Films has confirmed that they have also signed Nayan for two of their films.

One of these two films will be directed by Vipin while the cast and crew for the other film are yet to be confirmed.

Nayanthara also has Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Alphonse Puthren-Fahadh’s Paattu, Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan, Netrikann, Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline.

Abishekh Films is also producing four films with Prabhu Deva and they are also bankrolling Mohanlal and Trisha’s Ram with Jeethu Joseph.