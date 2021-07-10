Silambarasan wraps up Maanadu shoot

Silambarasan TR and director Venkat Prabhu have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film, Maanadu.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter to confirm the news and shared some photos that were taken on the last day of the shoot. The makers arranged a small cake-cutting ceremony. After the last shot, Simbu along with the cast and crew cut the cake.

Recently, a single from Simbu’s Maanadu, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja was launched online. After the lockdown restrictions were eased in India, the team resumed shooting at Hosur Aerodrome. The team shot important sequences featuring an aeroplane.

The film has an ensemble cast featuring Simbu, SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in important roles.