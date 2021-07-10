Will not give up fight for AIADMK: Sasikala

Chennai: Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala has said that she has no plans of giving up on the case filed against the AIADMK general body meeting.

In a ‘leaked’ audio of her interaction with a party functionary Poondi Pakkirisamy, she says that there are such posts as coordinator and joint coordinator in the AIADMK.

“It is the cadres who have to pick the leader. This law brought by the AIADMK founder MGR cannot be changed by anyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, it is said that former AIADMK Minister Thoppu Venkatachalam is all set to join the DMK tomorrow.

Sources added that Thoppu Venkatachalam along with 300 supportes will join the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin.