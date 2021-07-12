5000 and still going strong

Amudha Ganam Aathavan is a popular name in this part of the country. For he has been successfully hosting 5000 episodes of the show Amudha Ganam in Mega TV. Amudha Ganam Aathavan is a popular name in this part of the country. For he has been successfully hosting 5000 episodes of the show Amudha Ganam in Mega TV.

In the show, Aathavan introduces audience to vintage classic Tamil songs. He comes up interesting anectode and trivia about every song.

Speaking to News Today, Aathavan, says, ‘All thanks to Jayanthi Thangkabalu of Mega TV who kept faith in me and gave me the opportunity to host the show. She knew that I was a connoisseur of classical songs when we studied in Film Institute in early 1980s.’.

The journey that I began in Mega TV has shaped up well and going strong. I make sure that I speak in pure Tamil and introduce th songs in the way people like. Even the same song is played after fee days, I do extensive research and come up with new details,he adds.

‘Since my childhood, I had a craze for music. Even when I watch movies on theatres as child, I always watch out for title cards to see who composed music, who sang amd audio engineer’.

Aathavan says, ‘Music is my soul. I want the next generation to know more about treasures that our legends composed and great singers sang. The freedom that Mega TV gave me to host the show is great’.

A popular actor, Aathavan shot to famenqith a prominent role in mega serial Kolangal. He is a filmmaker too. His maiden directorial Paasa Valai had dialogue by M Karunanidhi and he directed Chinna Chinna Ragangal featuring Sithara.