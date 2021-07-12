Djokovic sparkles with sixth Wimbledon triumph

London: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy. London: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. As it happened.

His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.

Should he win a fourth title in New York in September, he will become just the third man in history after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin, said Djokovic of Berrettini.

‘It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends they are the reason I am where I am today.’

Federer — who bowed out in the quarter-finals while Nadal did not play — tweeted his congratulations.

Congrats Novak on your 20th major, he said.

‘I am proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!’.

The Serb also now has 85 career titles while he has become the first man to break the $150 million prize money barrier.

A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics could give him the first ever Golden Grand Slam by a male player.

Djokovic overcame a nervy start to break for 3-1, which he stretched to 5-2.