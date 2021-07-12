Mekedatu row: All TN parties stand united

Chennai: Three resolutions were passed during the legislative parties meeting held to discuss the Mekedatu issue at the Secretariat today.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin passed a resolution stating that the Supreme Court’s verdict should be followed and no construction should take place at Mekedatu by Karnataka without the permission of the States in the downstream of Cauvery river.

“All parties in Tamilnadu will extend their full support taken by the State government to prevent the construction of the dam at Mekedatu. To reflect the opinion of the people of Tamilnadu the resolutions taken in this meeting will be handed over to the Union government by representatives from all the parties,” are the other two resolutions passed during the meeting.

The meeting has been convened a week after Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to take appropriate action in the issue.

Stalin had already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained Tamilnadu’s stand in the row.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa last week asserted that the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery will be implemented at all costs and that the people in the State should have no doubt about it.

In a veiled dig at Stalin, who had opposed the project earlier, he said that no one can stop the project.

The AIADMK and the PMK strongly condemned Yediyurappa’s remarks on Mekedatu and said such statements would affect the cordial relations between the two States and wanted Stalin to take all possible legal steps to stall Karnataka’s bid to construct the Mekedatu dam.