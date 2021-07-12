Monsoon session of Parliament from 19 July

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from 19 July to 13 August with 19 days of business, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said today.

He said this while taking stock of preparations for the upcoming session. “The Parliament session will run for 19 business days,” Birla said.

The Monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of 15 August.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the session will be held in both the Houses pf Parliament with all necessary protocols and arrangements are being made to accommodate members of Parliament (MPs) on a social distancing basis.

According to Birla, all members and media will be allowed in accordance with Covid-19 rules. “RTPCR test is not mandatory. We will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test,” he added.