Dhanush’s new film with Selvaraghavan was initially titled Naane Varuven. Sources say that after discussions, Selvaraghavan felt the story was too arty and now the director has come up with a new script.

The title of the new film is said to be Raayan, a gangster flick. Yuvan will be composing the music and Aravind Krishna will be cranking the camera.

Dhanush was last seen in Jagamae Thanthiram and he is now shooting for D43, directed by Karthick Naren.