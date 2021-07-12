‘Surprises’ in Sembaruthi, Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari

Zee Tamil said it has planned a surprise for its viewers for the next two weeks starting 12 July with ‘Sadhanai Sangamam’ of its two of the most popular serials to bring together powerful characters which will create an ‘eclectic entertainment package’ for the viewers.

The one-hour ‘Sadhanai Sangamam’ between ‘Sembaruthi’ and ‘Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari’ will be telecasted Monday-Saturday between 9 pm – 10 pm and on Sundays between 9.30 pm – 10.30 pm.

It will showcase Rasathi and Iniyan travelling to Chennai from Thirukazhukundram to meet Akilandeshwari. How Rasathi impresses Akilandeshwari with her administrative skills and manages to thwart threats to Akilandeshwari’s life form the crux

of the story.