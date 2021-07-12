What did Vikram’s first look poster convey?

The first look of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s new film Vikramwas unveiled on Twitter by the filmmaker. It features veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Girish Gangadharan will be cranking the camera, Philomin Raj will take care of editing, and National Award-winning stunt choreographers Anbariv will be choreographing the action scenes.

The first look poster of Vikram created a stir on social media with fans reacting to it. Many fans of Kamal Haasan commented on his post and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.